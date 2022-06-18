2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Kansas C David McCormack

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Kansas C David McCormack.

David McCormack Draft Profile

McCormack played four seasons at Kansas and started in 96 of 132 games for the Jayhawks. He averaged 8.7 PPG on 52% shooting from the field and 5.2 RPG. McCormack also shot 76% from the charity stripe and averaged close to a block per game. The 6’10 big man was named the 2020-21 Big 12 Most Improved Player and 2x All-Big 12 for the Jayhawks and helped lead Kansas to an NCAA championship in the 2022 tournament.

Strengths

McCormack is a solid finisher at the basket and a solid low-post scorer in the paint. He works best when scoring on the move and is a good screen-setter for his teammates. At 250 lbs., he has good strength as an adequate defender and is an above-average athlete.

Weaknesses

Given his size, he struggles to guard smaller players and lacks lateral quickness. He’s not an elite shot-blocker given that he averaged just under a block per game in college, and could stand to improve his impact on the defensive end. Though he is a solid finisher at the rim, improving his face-up game would benefit him as he faces stiffer competition in the NBA.

Player comparison: Richaun Holmes