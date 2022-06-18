How to watch Lightning vs. Avalanche in Game 2 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

Game 2 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final will be Saturday, June 18 and will come from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Colorado Avalanche will look to take the first two games of the best-of-seven series against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Colorado came out fast and scored three goals in the first period, including a 5-on-3 goal by Artturi Lehkonen late in the first period to give the Avalanche a 3-1 lead at the first break.

Tampa Bay stormed back with a tightened defensive structure and scored two goals in a 48-second span to tie the game at 3-3. Nikita Kucherov shows great stick work to set up a goal for Ondrej Palat.

Nikita Kucherov has simply had enough pic.twitter.com/QYw38xXo8Z — Andrew Weiss (@WeissHockeyTalk) June 16, 2022

But Colorado was able to recover from the shock and got back into the physical game that they got away from in the second. The third period was played primarily in the neutral zone and for the first time since 2014, Game 1 of a Stanley Cup Final went to overtime. It didn’t take long for the Avalanche and Andre Burakovsky to send Ball Arena into a frenzy.

Valeri Nichushkin and Gabe Landeskog each had a goal and an assist for Colorado. Nicholas Paul and Mikhail Sergachev had goals for the Lightning. The Avalanche are a -150 betting favorite in Game 2. Tampa Bay is betting at +130 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lightning vs. Avalanche live stream

Date: Saturday, June 18

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN+

Live stream: ABC, WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via ABC, WatchESPN or using the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable login with access to watch ABC or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.

