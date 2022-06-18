Picks, predictions for Lightning vs. Avalanche in Game 2 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche will take place tonight at Ball Arena in Denver. The puck will drop at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ABC.

Colorado was able to take a 1-0 lead in exciting fashion on Wednesday, toppling Tampa Bay in a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 1. The Avalanche jumped out to a 3-1 lead early before the Lightning quickly tied the game up in the second period. Within the first few minutes of OT, André Burakovsky played the hero with the game-winning goal to put the Western Conference champs on the board for the series.

Lightning vs. Avalanche predictions, Game 2 (odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Puck line: Avalanche -1.5 (+170)

Goal total: 6

Moneyline odds: Avalanche -150, Lightning +130

Over/Under pick: Under 6

The Lightning didn’t play their most crisp in the first 30 minutes of Game 1 and got a better grip of the game down the stretch. Expect Andrei Vasilevskiy to set the tone in the net and keep the goal total low in Game 2.

Moneyline/Puck line pick: Lightning +130/Lightning +1.5 (-200)

Tampa Bay is used to getting punched in the mouth first and adjusting its strategy. In the 11 series they’ve played since the start of the 2020 playoffs, the Lightning have dropped the opening game five times. Expect them to come out aggressive and tie the series at 1-1 heading to Florida.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.