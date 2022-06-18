Full undercard for Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. light heavyweight title fight

Top-ranked light heavyweight Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) will return to the ring Saturday, June 18 in a unification bout against Joe Smith Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) for the WBC, IBF and WBO light heavyweight titles. The card will take place in Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The main card will be shown on ESPN starting at 10 p.m. with the main event scheduled to go off around 11 p.m. ET. The early fights will be shown on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Full Card for Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (all odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Main event : Artur Beterbiev (-750) vs. Joe Smith Jr. (+500) for Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF light heavyweight weight title, and Smith Jr.’s WBO title

: Artur Beterbiev (-750) vs. Joe Smith Jr. (+500) for Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF light heavyweight weight title, and Smith Jr.’s WBO title Robeisy Ramirez (+350) vs. Abraham Nova (-435); featherweight

Wendy Toussaint (-1400) vs. Asinia Byfield (+850); super welterweight

Bruce Carrington (-3000) vs. Adrian Leyva (+1200); featherweight

Troy Isley (-3000) vs. Donte Stubbs (+1100); middleweight

Jahyae Brown (-2500) vs. Keane McMahon (+1000); super welterweight

Jahi Tucker (-1600) vs. D’Andre Smith (+850); welterweight

Floyd Diaz (4-0) vs. Daniil Platonovschi (4-0); super bantamweight

Kieran Molloy (1-0) vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs (4-5); super welterweight

