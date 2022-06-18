Full list of tee times for Final Round of the U.S. Open on Sunday

The third round of the 2022 U.S. Open is a wrap and we are now headed to championship Sunday. Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick share the lead heading into the final round after Jon Rahm double-bogeyed the 18th hole to slip out of the lead. Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick are at -4 for the tournament while Rahm is -3. Keegan Bradley, Adam Hadwin, and Scottie Scheffler follow at -2.
Zalatoris comes out of the final round as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +300, and is followed by Fitzpatrick at +330, Rahm at +360, and Scheffler at +600.
The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. Peacock will air a pre-show from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET, USA will air coverage from 10 a.m. to noon, and NBC will bring us home from noon to 7 p.m. Peacock will have full streaming coverage.
Below is a full list of participants in the final round of the U.S. Open broken into their Sunday pairings. We’ll add tee times when they are live.
2022 U.S. Open tee times, final round
|Will Zalatoris
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Jon Rahm
|Keegan Bradley
|Adam Hadwin
|Scottie Scheffler
|Sam Burns
|Rory McIlroy
|Joel Dahmen
|Nick Hardy
|Denny McCarthy
|Gary Woodland
|Séamus Power
|Matthew NeSmith
|Aaron Wise
|Hayden Buckley
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Min Woo Lee
|Dustin Johnson
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Davis Riley
|Brian Harman
|Patrick Rodgers
|Collin Morikawa
|Patrick Cantlay
|Jordan Spieth
|Cameron Tringale
|Justin Thomas
|Adam Schenk
|Joohyung Kim
|Thomas Pieters
|David Lingmerth
|Adam Scott
|Richard Bland
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Marc Leishman
|Andrew Putnam
|Xander Schauffele
|Beau Hossler
|Joseph Bramlett
|Sam Stevens
|Justin Rose
|Brooks Koepka
|Travis Vick (a)
|K.H. Lee
|Guido Migliozzi
|Todd Sinnott
|Patrick Reed
|Sam Bennett (a)
|Chris Gotterup
|Max Homa
|Joaquin Niemann
|Callum Tarren
|MJ Daffue
|Grayson Murray
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Austin Greaser (a)
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Chris Naegel
|Wil Besseling
|Sebastian Söderberg
|Brandon Matthews
|Harris English
|Stewart Hagestad (a)