Full list of tee times for Final Round of the U.S. Open on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 U.S. Open tees Sunday morning at The Country Club in Brookline, MA. We’ll have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Will Zalatoris of The United States plays his second shot on the eighth hole during the third round of the 2022 U.S.Open at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

The third round of the 2022 U.S. Open is a wrap and we are now headed to championship Sunday. Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick share the lead heading into the final round after Jon Rahm double-bogeyed the 18th hole to slip out of the lead. Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick are at -4 for the tournament while Rahm is -3. Keegan Bradley, Adam Hadwin, and Scottie Scheffler follow at -2.

Zalatoris comes out of the final round as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +300, and is followed by Fitzpatrick at +330, Rahm at +360, and Scheffler at +600.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. Peacock will air a pre-show from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET, USA will air coverage from 10 a.m. to noon, and NBC will bring us home from noon to 7 p.m. Peacock will have full streaming coverage.

Below is a full list of participants in the final round of the U.S. Open broken into their Sunday pairings. We’ll add tee times when they are live.

2022 U.S. Open tee times, final round

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Will Zalatoris Matt Fitzpatrick
Jon Rahm Keegan Bradley
Adam Hadwin Scottie Scheffler
Sam Burns Rory McIlroy
Joel Dahmen Nick Hardy
Denny McCarthy Gary Woodland
Séamus Power Matthew NeSmith
Aaron Wise Hayden Buckley
Sebastián Muñoz Min Woo Lee
Dustin Johnson Hideki Matsuyama
Davis Riley Brian Harman
Patrick Rodgers Collin Morikawa
Patrick Cantlay Jordan Spieth
Cameron Tringale Justin Thomas
Adam Schenk Joohyung Kim
Thomas Pieters David Lingmerth
Adam Scott Richard Bland
Mackenzie Hughes Marc Leishman
Andrew Putnam Xander Schauffele
Beau Hossler Joseph Bramlett
Sam Stevens Justin Rose
Brooks Koepka Travis Vick (a)
K.H. Lee Guido Migliozzi
Todd Sinnott Patrick Reed
Sam Bennett (a) Chris Gotterup
Max Homa Joaquin Niemann
Callum Tarren MJ Daffue
Grayson Murray Bryson DeChambeau
Austin Greaser (a) Tyrrell Hatton
Chris Naegel Wil Besseling
Sebastian Söderberg Brandon Matthews
Harris English Stewart Hagestad (a)

