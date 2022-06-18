Full list of tee times for Final Round of the U.S. Open on Sunday

The third round of the 2022 U.S. Open is a wrap and we are now headed to championship Sunday. Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick share the lead heading into the final round after Jon Rahm double-bogeyed the 18th hole to slip out of the lead. Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick are at -4 for the tournament while Rahm is -3. Keegan Bradley, Adam Hadwin, and Scottie Scheffler follow at -2.

Zalatoris comes out of the final round as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +300, and is followed by Fitzpatrick at +330, Rahm at +360, and Scheffler at +600.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. Peacock will air a pre-show from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET, USA will air coverage from 10 a.m. to noon, and NBC will bring us home from noon to 7 p.m. Peacock will have full streaming coverage.

Below is a full list of participants in the final round of the U.S. Open broken into their Sunday pairings. We’ll add tee times when they are live.