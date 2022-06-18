 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Canadian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
Formula One: 2022 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Formula One racing returns to Canada this weekend. Drivers and teams are in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix, which returns after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. Of course, before the race begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, drivers will participate in a qualifying session the day before to determine the grid, how the cars will lineup, for the race itself.

If you’re not familiar with qualifying and how it works in F1, it’s actually quite a lot of fun to see. Qualifying goes for one hour, divided into three periods broken up with an intermission in between them. The first 20-minute session features all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position, i.e. the top spot in the grid for the race.

While Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is the favorite to win the race (-110), Charles Leclerc of Team Ferrari is the favorite, at -150, to land pole as the fastest qualifier. Verstappen (+250) and his teammate, Sergio Perez (+285), have the next best odds for the qualifying, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Be sure to tune in on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to see how the final grid shakes out.

How to watch qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, June 18
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

2022 Canadian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No. Time
1 Max Verstappen 1 TBD
2 Daniel Ricciardo 3 TBD
3 Lando Norris 4 TBD
4 Sebastian Vettel 5 TBD
5 Nicholas Latifi 6 TBD
6 Pierre Gasly 10 TBD
7 Sergio Pérez 11 TBD
8 Fernando Alonso 14 TBD
9 Charles Leclerc 16 TBD
10 Lance Stroll 18 TBD
11 Kevin Magnussen 20 TBD
12 Yuki Tsunoda 22 TBD
13 Alexander Albon 23 TBD
14 Guanyu Zhou 24 TBD
15 Esteban Ocon 31 TBD
16 Lewis Hamilton 44 TBD
17 Mick Schumacher 47 TBD
18 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 TBD
19 George Russell 63 TBD
20 Valtteri Bottas 77 TBD

