Player prop bets to consider for Lightning vs. Avalanche in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche will take place tonight at Ball Arena in Denver. The puck will drop at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ABC.

Colorado was able to take a 1-0 lead in exciting fashion on Wednesday, toppling Tampa Bay in a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 1. The Avalanche jumped out to a 3-1 lead early before the Lightning quickly tied the game up in the second period. Within the first few minutes of OT, André Burakovsky played the hero with the game-winning goal to put the Western conference champs on the board for the series.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 2: Player props (odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Nikkita Kucherov over 0.5 power-play points (+105)

Tampa Bay’s power-play has been spotty at times during the postseason but when it’s working, Kucherov has been right in the mix. He leads the team with 10 power-play points in the playoffs and with the Lightning most likely to come out aggressive in Game 2, expect him to get one at some point during the game.

Cale Makar over 2.5 shots (-170)

Makar has 51 shots for the Avalanche this postseason but didn’t have a single one in their Game 1 victory. Expect more from the defensemen tonight, especially if the Avs are playing from behind late in the game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy under 2.5 goals against (+120)

Vasilevskiy performed below his playoff average in Game 1, allowing four goals and recording a save percentage of just 89.5%. Vasy is averaging 2.36 goals allowed per game for the postseason and with heightened focus, he should get back on track tonight. Take the under.

