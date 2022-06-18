What time does Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 2 in Stanley Cup Final start?

The Colorado Avalanche took a 1-0 lead in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night. Andre Burakovsky was the hero in OT for the Avs, who are seeking their first title in over 20 years. Game 2 of the Cup Final is on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Avalanche are similar favorites in Game 2 at -155 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Colorado is -285 to win the series after winning the first game. The Lightning dropped Game 1 against the Maple Leafs and Rangers this postseason before coming back to win each series. Tampa Bay at +230 on the series line isn’t a bad bet to consider at this point.

Other than a short window in the second period, Game 1 was all Colorado. The Bolts were down 3-1 after the first period and scored twice in 48 seconds in the second to tie it 3-3. The third period would go scoreless before the game-winner early in OT. The Avalanche are going to work goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who played well despite the loss. He made 34 saves while the Avs outshot the Bolts 38-23. The Lightning were 0-for-3 on the power play in Game 1, which will need to change in order to keep up with the Avs.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 2

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN app

Favorite: Avalanche -155, Lightning +135

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll either need a cable login with access to watch ESPN or a subscription to ESPN+. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to ESPN+ for $6.99 or pay $69.99 for a full year of access.