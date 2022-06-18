How to watch F1 qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday online via live stream

Formula One racing is in Canada this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 2 p.m., but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 4 p.m. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is expected to expand his lead atop the driver standings, favored to win the race at -115 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. However, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is the favorite at -150 to be the fastest qualifier; he’s got the third-best odds to win the race at +330. Behind Verstappen, the odds for the rest of the field look like this: He is Sergio Perez (+285), Leclerc (+330), Carlos Sainz (+2000) and George Russell (+3000). Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, who won the last Canadian Grand Prix in 2019, has +3500 odds to win.

How to watch qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, June 18

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN