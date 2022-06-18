Live updates for F1 qualifying results at the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Canada this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, getting underway at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 4 p.m., also on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen opened as the favorite to win the race on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying, with odds at -135 to finish first. Heading into Saturday’s qualifying event, Charles Leclerc sits as the favorite to finish with the fastest qualifying time, his odds at -135.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.