Live updates for F1 qualifying results at the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set Sunday’s race at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

A general view of the formation lap during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 09, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Canada this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, getting underway at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 4 p.m., also on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen opened as the favorite to win the race on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying, with odds at -135 to finish first. Heading into Saturday’s qualifying event, Charles Leclerc sits as the favorite to finish with the fastest qualifying time, his odds at -135.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 Canadian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No. Time
Pos Driver No. Time
1 Max Verstappen 1 TBD
2 Daniel Ricciardo 3 TBD
3 Lando Norris 4 TBD
4 Sebastian Vettel 5 TBD
5 Nicholas Latifi 6 TBD
6 Pierre Gasly 10 TBD
7 Sergio Pérez 11 TBD
8 Fernando Alonso 14 TBD
9 Charles Leclerc 16 TBD
10 Lance Stroll 18 TBD
11 Kevin Magnussen 20 TBD
12 Yuki Tsunoda 22 TBD
13 Alexander Albon 23 TBD
14 Guanyu Zhou 24 TBD
15 Esteban Ocon 31 TBD
16 Lewis Hamilton 44 TBD
17 Mick Schumacher 47 TBD
18 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55 TBD
19 George Russell 63 TBD
20 Valtteri Bottas 77 TBD

