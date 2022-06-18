 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup determined for 2022 Clean Harbors 150 Truck race

We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s Clean Harbors 150 truck race as qualifying wraps.

By TeddyRicketson
Ben Rhodes (99) driving a Toyota for ThorSport Racing during the qualifying round in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series DoorDash 250 on June 11, 2022 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, CA Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will have the spotlight this weekend as the Cup Series and Xfinity Series are both off. The trucks head to the Knoxville Raceway in Iowa for the Clean Harbors 150. This course utilizes a dirt track and is one of only two on the Truck Series schedule. Qualifying is set for Saturday evening at 7 p.m. ET followed by the race at 9.

Qualifying for dirt tracks is unique compared to the other races on the schedule. The race field will be randomly split up into four equal groups of about nine or ten cars. Each group will be randomly assigned their starting positions in the field and will run a 15-lap race where they will get two kinds of points.

First, points will be awarded by finishing position with 10 points to the driver that finishes first, nine points to the second-place finisher, and so-on. Points will also be awarded for the number of positions a driver overtakes in the race. For example, if a driver starts the race in ninth and finishes in second, they will receive nine points for their finishing position and an additional seven points for overtaking seven positions in the race.

John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ben Rhodes (+650), Zane Smith (+650), Todd Gilliland (+650) and Chandler Smith (+650) for the best odds to win the race.

This will be the second running of this race. In 2021, Austin Hill won after the race was extended into overtime. Hill is not currently listed among the entrants and isn’t expected to defend his win. Kyle Busch won last week’s truck race at Sonoma but also isn’t expected to be in this week’s field.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Clean Harbors 150 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 Clean Harbors 150 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Kaz Grala 2
3 Dylan Westbrook 3
4 John Hunter Nemechek 4
5 Norm Benning 6
6 Blaine Perkins 9
7 Spencer Boyd 12
8 Tanner Gray 15
9 Tyler Ankrum 16
10 Todd Gilliland 17
11 Chandler Smith 18
12 Derek Kraus 19
13 Thad Moffitt 20
14 Brett Moffitt 22
15 Grant Enfinger 23
16 Jack Wood 24
17 Matt DiBenedetto 25
18 Joey Gase 30
19 Brayton Laster 33
20 Zane Smith 38
21 Dean Thompson 40
22 Tyler Carpenter 41
23 Carson Hocevar 42
24 43
25 Kris Wright 44
26 Lawless Alan 45
27 Bryson Mitchell 46
28 Buddy Kofoid 51
29 Stewart Friesen 52
30 Braden Mitchell 53
31 Timmy Hill 56
32 Chase Purdy 61
33 Jessica Friesen 62
34 Ty Majeski 66
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Colby Howard 91
37 Christian Eckes 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

