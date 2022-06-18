NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup determined for 2022 Clean Harbors 150 Truck race

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will have the spotlight this weekend as the Cup Series and Xfinity Series are both off. The trucks head to the Knoxville Raceway in Iowa for the Clean Harbors 150. This course utilizes a dirt track and is one of only two on the Truck Series schedule. Qualifying is set for Saturday evening at 7 p.m. ET followed by the race at 9.

Qualifying for dirt tracks is unique compared to the other races on the schedule. The race field will be randomly split up into four equal groups of about nine or ten cars. Each group will be randomly assigned their starting positions in the field and will run a 15-lap race where they will get two kinds of points.

First, points will be awarded by finishing position with 10 points to the driver that finishes first, nine points to the second-place finisher, and so-on. Points will also be awarded for the number of positions a driver overtakes in the race. For example, if a driver starts the race in ninth and finishes in second, they will receive nine points for their finishing position and an additional seven points for overtaking seven positions in the race.

John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ben Rhodes (+650), Zane Smith (+650), Todd Gilliland (+650) and Chandler Smith (+650) for the best odds to win the race.

This will be the second running of this race. In 2021, Austin Hill won after the race was extended into overtime. Hill is not currently listed among the entrants and isn’t expected to defend his win. Kyle Busch won last week’s truck race at Sonoma but also isn’t expected to be in this week’s field.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Clean Harbors 150 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.