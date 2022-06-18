 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Clean Harbors 150 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Clean Harbors 150 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Knoxville Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
The pace truck leads the cars during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series DoorDash 250 on June 11, 2022 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, CA. Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is going to have a light weekend ahead as the Cup and Xfinity Series are both off this week. The Truck Series heads to Knoxville, Iowa at the Knoxville Raceway for the second-ever running of the Clean Harbors 150. This course utilizes a dirt track and is one of only two on the Truck Series schedule.

John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ben Rhodes (+650), Zane Smith (+650), Todd Gilliland (+650) and Chandler Smith (+650) for the best odds to win the race.

In 2021, Austin Hill won after the race was extended into overtime. Hill is not currently listed among the entrants and isn’t expected to defend his win. Kyle Busch won last week’s truck race at Sonoma but also isn’t expected to be in this week’s field.

How to watch the Clean Harbors 150

Date: Saturday, June 18
Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Clean Harbors 150 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Clean Harbors 150 Truck race entries

Car # Driver
Car # Driver
1 Hailie Deegan
2 Kaz Grala
3 Dylan Westbrook
4 John Hunter Nemechek
6 Norm Benning
9 Blaine Perkins
12 Spencer Boyd
15 Tanner Gray
16 Tyler Ankrum
17 Todd Gilliland
18 Chandler Smith
19 Derek Kraus
20 Thad Moffitt
22 Brett Moffitt
23 Grant Enfinger
24 Jack Wood
25 Matt DiBenedetto
30 Joey Gase
33 Brayton Laster
38 Zane Smith
40 Dean Thompson
41 Tyler Carpenter
42 Carson Hocevar
44 Kris Wright
45 Lawless Alan
46 Bryson Mitchell
51 Buddy Kofoid
52 Stewart Friesen
53 Braden Mitchell
56 Timmy Hill
61 Chase Purdy
62 Jessica Friesen
66 Ty Majeski
88 Matt Crafton
91 Colby Howard
98 Christian Eckes
99 Ben Rhodes

