How to watch the Clean Harbors 150 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR is going to have a light weekend ahead as the Cup and Xfinity Series are both off this week. The Truck Series heads to Knoxville, Iowa at the Knoxville Raceway for the second-ever running of the Clean Harbors 150. This course utilizes a dirt track and is one of only two on the Truck Series schedule.

John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ben Rhodes (+650), Zane Smith (+650), Todd Gilliland (+650) and Chandler Smith (+650) for the best odds to win the race.

In 2021, Austin Hill won after the race was extended into overtime. Hill is not currently listed among the entrants and isn’t expected to defend his win. Kyle Busch won last week’s truck race at Sonoma but also isn’t expected to be in this week’s field.

How to watch the Clean Harbors 150

Date: Saturday, June 18

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Clean Harbors 150 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.