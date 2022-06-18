How to watch the Clean Harbors 150 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR is going to have a light weekend ahead as the Cup and Xfinity Series are both off this week. The Truck Series heads to Knoxville, Iowa at the Knoxville Raceway for the second-ever running of the Clean Harbors 150. This course utilizes a dirt track and is one of only two on the Truck Series schedule.
John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ben Rhodes (+650), Zane Smith (+650), Todd Gilliland (+650) and Chandler Smith (+650) for the best odds to win the race.
In 2021, Austin Hill won after the race was extended into overtime. Hill is not currently listed among the entrants and isn’t expected to defend his win. Kyle Busch won last week’s truck race at Sonoma but also isn’t expected to be in this week’s field.
How to watch the Clean Harbors 150
Date: Saturday, June 18
Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live
Live streaming the Clean Harbors 150 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 Clean Harbors 150 Truck race entries
|Car #
|Driver
|Car #
|Driver
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|2
|Kaz Grala
|3
|Dylan Westbrook
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|6
|Norm Benning
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|15
|Tanner Gray
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|17
|Todd Gilliland
|18
|Chandler Smith
|19
|Derek Kraus
|20
|Thad Moffitt
|22
|Brett Moffitt
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|24
|Jack Wood
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|30
|Joey Gase
|33
|Brayton Laster
|38
|Zane Smith
|40
|Dean Thompson
|41
|Tyler Carpenter
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|44
|Kris Wright
|45
|Lawless Alan
|46
|Bryson Mitchell
|51
|Buddy Kofoid
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|53
|Braden Mitchell
|56
|Timmy Hill
|61
|Chase Purdy
|62
|Jessica Friesen
|66
|Ty Majeski
|88
|Matt Crafton
|91
|Colby Howard
|98
|Christian Eckes
|99
|Ben Rhodes