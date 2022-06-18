Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, June 18

We’ve got a nine-game slate with nothing but clear skies beginning in the 4 p.m. ET hour today. There aren’t many marquee matchups in this nonet, but we will see Justin Verlander on the mound in Houston against the White Sox. He’s always a must-watch with how he is pitching at his advanced age.

Interestingly, the highest over-under (9) of any game in this group features the Rangers and Tigers — a poor offensive club versus the worst offense in MLB. But we will begin this DraftKings stacks article in Queens, where the Mets appear primed to light up the scoreboard yet again.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Saturday, June 18.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins, 4:10 p.m. ET

Pete Alonso ($5,400)

Francisco Lindor ($4,800)

Mark Canha ($3,300)

J.D. Davis ($2,700)

We recommended the Mets in this space on Friday, and the stars didn’t let you down as Alonso and Lindor each homered and put up four RBIs. Canha is batting .304 with a .396 on-base percentage and 19 runs scored in his previous 25 games. Although Davis has been a disappointment this season, his bat has shown a little bit of life recently — 6-for-17 over his past five games — and it’s worth taking a shot taking on him with left-hander Braxton Garrett on the mound for Miami. The young southpaw was surprisingly effective against the Astros in his most recent start, but he still has a 4.72 ERA through 11 career starts. Opposing hitters have recorded an .881 OPS in those games.

Bryce Harper ($6,000)

Rhys Hoskins ($5,200)

Kyle Schwarber ($5,100)

Alec Bohm ($3,700)

Harper loves hitting against his old team (1.068 OPS in 50 games). Hoskins is batting .333 with 12 extra-base hits over his past 18 games. Schwarber, who’s been hot this month, has bashed 19 HRs at Nationals Park since the start of the 2021 season. That’s the most of any player during that span and despite the fact that he obviously hasn’t played for the Nationals since last July. What a bonkers stat. Even with the talented Josiah Gray on the hill for the Nats, put your trust in the offense that’s averaging 6.4 runs per game since the beginning of June.

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. ET

Yordan Alvarez ($6,200)

Kyle Tucker ($5,800)

Alex Bregman ($5,100)

Michael Brantley ($4,800)

The Astros have also been swinging the bats well this month, registering a .470 slugging percentage and an .829 OPS. That was boosted by a five-homer showing in Friday’s 13-3 victory over the White Sox. That win included Bregman’s first home run since May 23. Hopefully that’s a sign of what’s to come from the third baseman who has been in the doldrums at the plate all year long. Houston will take its hacks against veteran righty Johnny Cueto, who isn’t missing bats (17.9% whiff rate), allowing plenty of hard contact (90.8 mph average exit velocity), and owns a 5.32 ERA over his past four starts.