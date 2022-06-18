Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, June 18

While there will be MLB action going on across the country all day Saturday, let’s look at the late slate for the purposes of this best bets article because there are four interesting matchups beginning at 7 p.m. ET or later. That includes an NL West showdown at Coors Field, the second game of a doubleheader in Seattle, and a marquee matchup at Fenway Park. But we will start in Los Angeles.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, June 18

Cleveland Guardians moneyline (+200)

Right now, the Los Angeles Dodgers are not the world-beaters we all expected them to be. They have scored 11 runs over their past six games, and they will miss Mookie Betts for at least one more night due to a rib contusion. While the Dodgers are 6-10 since May 30, the Guardians have won 14 of their past 17 games, including Friday’s 2-1 game in extra innings at Dodger Stadium. A pitching matchup of Cal Quantrill versus Julio Urias is kind of a wash for both sides, so given everything else, this moneyline is far too lopsided. Take advantage.

Angels-Mariners over 8.5 total runs (-105)

Both of these offenses have been spotty — especially the Angels, who were held to one run or fewer for the 15th time this season in Friday’s 8-1 loss. But you know that there’s a lot of talent on both sides — Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, etc. — and they should be able to put up some runs in Saturday’s nightcap. Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez has a 6.14 ERA in five starts this year, and the Mariners will counter with ... someone? They haven’t announced their starter yet. That probably wouldn’t be the case if they had a good option.

St. Louis Cardinals over 2.5 total runs, first five innings (-110)

Kutter Crawford will get the start for the Boston Red Sox tonight. He threw five scoreless innings in his most recent outing, but he gets hit hard. To wit, his hard-hit rate is 50%, and his barrel rate is 16.7%. Those are some scary numbers. Batters are hitting better than .300 against each of his top two pitches, a fastball and a slider. Expect the Cardinals to do some damage early.

San Diego Padres over 5.5 total runs (-140)

It’s not great value, but there’s a reason for that: The Rockies’ German Marquez has been one of the worst starting pitchers in baseball this year, with a 6.09 ERA. And a lot of the Padres’ best hitters see him well. Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer are 18-for-54 combined in their careers against Marquez. Jake Cronenworth is 4-for-14 with a homer versus Marquez and has multiple hits in four of his past five games. The Padres should score early and often at Coors Field today.

