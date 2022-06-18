Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, June 18

16 games on are tap for Saturday’s slate and that means there are plenty of player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook that can win you big money. We’ll go over a few of our favorites for today.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, June 18

José Abreu, Over 0.5 singles (+120)

Abreu will step to the plate this afternoon to face Astros starter Justin Verlander this afternoon and this is one of the rare instances where someone will have the upperhand on the two-time Cy Young winner. Abreu has a .364 batting average through 44 career at bats against Verlander. Predicting at least one single from the White Sox first baseman is a layup for this game.

Jeffrey Springs, Under 4.5 hits allowed (+130)

The Rays are trying to fight their way out of a week-long slump this afternoon and will have Springs stepping on the mound against the Orioles. Springs has been solid on the mound and is coming off an effort in which he yielded just two hits in 5.1 innings against the Twins last Sunday. Expect him to something similar against the O’s today.

Paul Goldschmidt, Over 0.5 home runs (+285)

Goldschmidt went just 1-5 with two strikeouts in the Cardinals’ 6-5 loss at the Red Sox last night. Boston is sending Kutter Crawford to the mound as its starter today and that presents an opportunity for Goldschmidt to bounce back. We’ll predict that he launches his 17th homer of the season tonight.

