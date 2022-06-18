 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris leading after Round 3 at 2022 U.S. Open

Two players with plenty of wins, but none on the PGA Tour, will be in the final group on Sunday at the national championship.

By Collin Sherwin
Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

At the 2022 U.S. Open, your leaders heading into the final round are Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris, who are both -4 with a one-shot lead Jon Rahm entering the final day at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Zalatoris is the +300 favorite to win his first PGA Tour event, which will happen to be a major. 2013 U.S. Amateur champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who won that award at The Country Club, is +330. And after that is Rahm, who is +400 and one shot back.

Rahm made a double bogey on the last hole, including hitting the lip of a fairway bunker where the ball came right back to his feet.

But the 2021 U.S. Open champion now is in position to repeat, joining this list of players below.

Willie Anderson (1903-05)
John McDermott (1911-12)
Bobby Jones (1929-30)
Ralph Guldahl (1937-38)
Ben Hogan (1950-51)
Curtis Strange (1988-89)
Brooks Koepka (2017-18)

