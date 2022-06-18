Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris leading after Round 3 at 2022 U.S. Open

At the 2022 U.S. Open, your leaders heading into the final round are Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris, who are both -4 with a one-shot lead Jon Rahm entering the final day at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Zalatoris is the +300 favorite to win his first PGA Tour event, which will happen to be a major. 2013 U.S. Amateur champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who won that award at The Country Club, is +330. And after that is Rahm, who is +400 and one shot back.

Rahm made a double bogey on the last hole, including hitting the lip of a fairway bunker where the ball came right back to his feet.

About those Jon Rahm 3rd Round Leader Tickets… #USOpen2022

pic.twitter.com/mwngVKEjIX — SportsGridTV (@SportsGridTV) June 18, 2022

But the 2021 U.S. Open champion now is in position to repeat, joining this list of players below.

Willie Anderson (1903-05)

John McDermott (1911-12)

Bobby Jones (1929-30)

Ralph Guldahl (1937-38)

Ben Hogan (1950-51)

Curtis Strange (1988-89)

Brooks Koepka (2017-18)