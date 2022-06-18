 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch 2022 Westminster Dog Show

Here’s how you can catch all the action from the Westminster Dog Show.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Westminster Holds Preview Of 146th Dog Show
Dogs participating in the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are shown during a press preview at the Hudson Yards on June 16, 2022 in New York City. The show will run from June 18th until June 22th at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York. There will be over 3,500 dogs with over 200 breeds competing in three different competitions.
The 146th Westminster Dog Show will take place in New York from Saturday, June 18 to Wednesday, June 22. The Kennel Club Dog Show itself will begin Monday, while the agility contests will take place over the weekend. Here’s how fans can take in the action for each day.

Saturday, June 18

Competition available to livestream on westminsterkennelclub.org beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, June 19

Competition available on FOX and Sportsnet at 12:30 p.m. ET, along with the relevant mobile applications for each service if you’re not in front of a TV. You may need a cable login to access those.

Monday, June 20

Full competition available to livestream on westminsterkennelclub.org beginning at 8 a.m. ET

Select competitions available on FS2 and Sportsnet beginning at 1 p.m. ET, along with the relevant mobile applications for each service if you aren’t in front of a TV.

Tuesday, June 21

Full competition available to livestream on westminsterkennelclub.org beginning at 8 a.m. ET

Select competitions available on FS2 and Sportsnet beginning at 1 p.m. ET, along with the relevant mobile applications for each service if you aren’t in front of a TV.

There’s also going to be pre-show programming, as well as group judging on FS1, FOX Deportes and Sportsnet from 7 - 11 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, June 22

Full competition available to livestream on westminsterkennelclub.org beginning at 8 a.m. ET

Select competitions available on FS2 and Sportsnet beginning at 1 p.m. ET, along with the relevant mobile applications for each service if you aren’t in front of a TV.

There’s also going to be pre-show programming, as well as group judging on FS1, FOX Deportes and Sportsnet from 7 - 11 p.m. ET.

