Where is 2022 Westminster Dog Show taking place?

The 146th Westminster Dog Show will begin Saturday, June 18 and conclude Wednesday, June 22. The event was initially set to take place January 22-26, but was postponed amid the COVID-19 Omicron variant surge in the United States.

The Westminster Dog Show is taking place at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, which is about 35 miles north of New York City. It’s also known as Lyndhurst Mansion. The site was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1966. The 2021 event was also held at Lyndhurst Estate in an outdoor setting, which is the plan again for the 2022 event. We’ll see if there are any spectator limits for this year’s show, even as COVID-19 mandates are being dropped across the country.

Last year’s Best in Show winner was GCH CH Pequest Wasabi, a Pekingese. It was the fifth instance of a Pekingese dog winning the Best in Show award.