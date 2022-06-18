Odds to win 2022 U.S. Open heading into Final Round

The U.S. Open is headed into Sunday’s final round and it’s been a rough one for the field. Only nine players are under par for the tournament, with Will Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick leading the way at -4. Jon Rahm had the lead at -5, but a double bogey on 18 sent him to a shot back of the leaders at the end of the third round.

Zalatoris is the favorite to win on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook with +300 odds as of 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday evening. Fitzpatrick follows at +330 and Rahm is +360. Scottie Scheffler is in a three-way tie for fourth at -2 and is +600 to finish Sunday atop the leaderboard. Rory McIlroy is -1 through three rounds and is +1000 to win the tournament.

We’ll see some movement, but considering how consistent Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick have been through 54 holes, it’s no surprise to see them up top. However, look for some movement on Rahm’s number. The defending champ stumbled on 18, but had otherwise been looking fairly sharp.

