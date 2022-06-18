Pick on the Moneyline of Rangers-Tigers for Saturday

The Detroit Tigers have had Murphy’s Law work against them this season with four their five starters from the opening day rotation currently on the injured list, but may have found something in Rony Garcia, who gets the start at home on Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

Texas Rangers (-130, 9) vs Detroit Tigers

Garcia’s started the season in the bullpen as a long reliever and while 5.06 ERA is not pretty, but has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his six appearances of more than two innings and has a 4.17 FIP while registering 10.2 strikeouts and 2.5 walks per nine innings.

The Tigers have behind Garcia a bullpen that is sixth in ERA and faces a Rangers offense that has scored three runs or fewer in 11 of their last 17 games.

The Rangers give Taylor Hearn the start, who is allowing 4.6 walks per nine innings while opponents are hitting .288 off of him to give him a 5.37 ERA overall and a 6.52 road ERA with at least three runs allowed in five of his last six starts.

The Rangers have given up at least four runs in eight of their last 11 road games and a Tigers team that enters losing six straight will be able to snap the skid on Saturday behind their young starter.

The Play: Tigers +110

