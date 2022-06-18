Predictions for the 2022 Westminster Dog Show

If you love dogs that are more pretty than pound, it’s possible you will be glued to the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show from June 18-23. After leaving the traditional home of Madison Square Garden last year due to COVID-19, Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York returns over as an outdoor venue for the event. And tickets have mostly sold out at the limited-space venue.

And while wagering on dog shows isn’t by your favorite licensed and regulated wagering outlet (DraftKings Sportsbook we hope), you can still make a few wagers with your friends on the biggest event in dog shows each year. And the “Best In Show” award, given to one of the 209 “Best In Breed” winners, who eventually become seven “Best In Group” selections: Those seven groups are Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding, Sporting, Working, and Terrier.

So when you’re betting, keep in mind a terrier has won “Best In Show” 47 out of 112 times at Westminster, including 15 Wire Fox Terriers alone. All dogs might go to heaven, but all dogs are not equal in the eyes of the judges. Your backup group should be the Sporting Group by the numbers, who have 18 of 112 Westminster wins.

Last year a Pekingese won (toy), and it was a Standard Poodle (non-sporting group) two years ago. But three years ago it was the Wire Fox Terrier. And that breed and group been the best bet over a long sample now.

Take the Wire Fox and terrier group at plus money, and get all the expected value from your friends and family.