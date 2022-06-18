Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, per report

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon 2022, per the BBC. Osaka has been steadily falling in the world rankings and has not had the best run of late, but remains a big name in the sport and will be missed for what many consider tennis’ marquee event of the year.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon.#BBCTennis — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 18, 2022

According to Osaka’s social media, she’s still dealing with some injury issues.

my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time pic.twitter.com/mryWdKnitN — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) June 18, 2022

The tennis star has been in the headlines lately for starting her own sports agency, although she’d likely rather see her play on the court get more attention. Osaka lost in the first round of the 2022 French Open and will not get a chance to bounce back from that finish at Wimbledon, where she has never won. Her highest finish at the event is the third round.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Iga Swiatek remains the heavy favorite to win Wimbledon at +150. Cori “Coco” Gauff checks in next at +900.