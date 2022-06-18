Why are Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson not in Yankees lineup Saturday vs. the Blue Jays?

The New York Yankees will not have Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson to start Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Matt Carpenter is batting leadoff and taking Donaldson’s spot at the hot corner while Marwin Gonzalez will man right field in place of Stanton. Also missing from this lineup: DJ LeMahieu.

Although Donaldson and Stanton have been injured frequently in recent years, this appears to be just a rest day after they played in Friday’s 12-3 bashing of the Blue Jays.

This obviously strengthens Toronto’s chances of victory today, which were already plenty strong with ace Alek Manoah on the mound. The second-year starter has dominated in four career starts against the Yankees, allowing only four runs and 11 hits with 25 strikeouts in 23.2 innings. The American League’s leader in ERA, Manoah wasn’t scored upon in either of his two previous starts and is looking to become MLB’s first pitcher to nine wins today.

The Blue Jays are listed at -140 on the moneyline today, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.