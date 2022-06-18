Has Stanford been eliminated from the College World Series?

The Stanford Cardinal fell 17-2 (or so, we published this during the 9th inning) to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Game 1 of the 2022 College World Series on Saturday afternoon.

But while the Trees are down, they still have a path to win their third NCAA Division I Championship this season. But their path is now wins only, as they’ll need to win four straight games to reach the College World Series Finals.

First Stanford will need to beat the loser of the SEC battle between Auburn vs. Ole Miss later this afternoon. That will be the losers bracket game, and the game will be on June 20th. From there they’ll need to win three additional games, first over the loser of the winners bracket between Arkansas and either Auburn or Ole Miss. Then they’ll need to beat the 2-0 winners bracket team in two straight games on June 22 and June 23.

So if they can win their next four in a row, the Cardinal will reach the College World Series Finals. They would face the winner of the other bracket which features Oklahoma and Notre Dame in the winners bracket, and Texas A&M and Texas from the losers bracket.

The CWS Finals will be best two-out-of-three starting next Saturday, June 25.