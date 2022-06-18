Why is Jose Ramirez not in Guardians lineup Saturday vs. the Dodgers?

The Cleveland Guardians will be without star third baseman Jose Ramirez and utility player Josh Naylor in Saturday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ramirez is dealing with thumb soreness, but hasn’t been missing games due to the issue.

José Ramírez is out of Cleveland’s lineup with thumb soreness. Tito said Ramírez jammed his right thumb while swinging about 10 days ago and again in Colorado. He’s off today, will be checked again tomorrow and with the off day on Monday, they’re hoping he’ll be good to go. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) June 18, 2022

The Guardians obviously lose a lot of firepower without Ramirez in the lineup. He’s clearly been their best player this season, hitting .305 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs. Cleveland is 33-27 on the season and one game behind the Twins in the AL Central. That’s largely been due to Ramirez’s production.

Look for Ernie Clement or Owen Miller to get a shot at third base with Ramirez out. Naylor is also out, so the Guardians will have to juggle their infield a bit this evening. Either way, there’s one star hitter Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias won’t have to worry about.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers are -285 on the moneyline for tonight’s contest.