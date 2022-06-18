 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is Jose Ramirez not in Guardians lineup Saturday vs. the Dodgers?

The Guardians will be without their star Saturday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v Colorado Rockies
Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians makes a run for first base against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 15, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians will be without star third baseman Jose Ramirez and utility player Josh Naylor in Saturday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ramirez is dealing with thumb soreness, but hasn’t been missing games due to the issue.

The Guardians obviously lose a lot of firepower without Ramirez in the lineup. He’s clearly been their best player this season, hitting .305 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs. Cleveland is 33-27 on the season and one game behind the Twins in the AL Central. That’s largely been due to Ramirez’s production.

Look for Ernie Clement or Owen Miller to get a shot at third base with Ramirez out. Naylor is also out, so the Guardians will have to juggle their infield a bit this evening. Either way, there’s one star hitter Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias won’t have to worry about.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers are -285 on the moneyline for tonight’s contest.

