Mookie Betts OUT Saturday vs. Guardians due to rib injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers have scratched Mookie Betts from Saturday’s lineup against the Cleveland Guardians due to a rib injury. It looks like Gavin Lux is taking Betts’ spot in the outfield, although he’ll be further down the lineup. This matchup has already lost some significant firepower with Jose Ramirez being ruled out due to thumb soreness and will now be without LA’s star outfielder.

The Dodgers scratched Mookie Betts from the lineup again. Had asked Dave Roberts earlier and he had said Betts felt better yesterday as the game went on.



New lineup:



T. Turner 6, Freeman 3, Smith DH, Muncy 4, J. Turner 5, Bellinger 8, Taylor 9, Lux 7, Barnes 2, Urías LHP — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 18, 2022

Betts has been his usual reliant self this season, hitting .273 with 17 home runs and 40 RBIs. Based on Roberts’ comments, it seems like the rib injury is progressing well and Betts won’t have to see an extended IL stint.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers are listed at -285 on the moneyline for this game and likely remain favorites. Even though Betts is out, LA’s lineup is better equipped to deal with his absence than Cleveland missing Ramirez.