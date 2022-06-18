 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raheem Sterling a potential Chelsea target in the transfer market

The Blues are looking to make moves this summer.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
England v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3
Raheem Sterling of England during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Hungary at Molineux on June 14, 2022 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea could potentially be looking to add Raheem Sterling to the mix next season, according to Fabrizio Romano. The winger is reportedly a favorite of manager Thomas Tuchel and would weaken Premier League competitor Manchester City, which benefits Chelsea.

Manchester City could already be in a bit of trouble with Gabriel Jesus set to make a move as well. Erling Haaland has arrived at the club, so there’s reason to believe Sterling could be looking to make a move and would be available. Staying in the Premier League with Chelsea would be a big boost for him.

Chelsea are also monitoring Ousmane Dembele’s situation, although Barcelona are going to demand a huge fee for him. The club is also trying to appease Romelu Lukaku, who now wants to move to Inter Milan after arriving at Chelsea last season for a massive sum. We’ll see how this all shakes out as the summer window continues.

More From DraftKings Nation