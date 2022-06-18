Raheem Sterling a potential Chelsea target in the transfer market

Chelsea could potentially be looking to add Raheem Sterling to the mix next season, according to Fabrizio Romano. The winger is reportedly a favorite of manager Thomas Tuchel and would weaken Premier League competitor Manchester City, which benefits Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling, for sure one of the names on Chelsea list with Thomas Tuchel big fan of the English winger. Chelsea have explored conditions of the deal #CFC



No direct talks between Man City and Chelsea or bid yet. Depends on other deals like Lukaku, Ousmane and more. https://t.co/c5QmbERg9m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2022

Manchester City could already be in a bit of trouble with Gabriel Jesus set to make a move as well. Erling Haaland has arrived at the club, so there’s reason to believe Sterling could be looking to make a move and would be available. Staying in the Premier League with Chelsea would be a big boost for him.

Chelsea are also monitoring Ousmane Dembele’s situation, although Barcelona are going to demand a huge fee for him. The club is also trying to appease Romelu Lukaku, who now wants to move to Inter Milan after arriving at Chelsea last season for a massive sum. We’ll see how this all shakes out as the summer window continues.