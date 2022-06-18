Has Auburn been eliminated from the College World Series?

The No. 14 Auburn Tigers fell 5-1 to the Ole Miss Rebels in Game 4 of the 2022 College World Series on Saturday evening.

But while Auburn now has a narrower path to winning, they can still win the NCAA Division I championship. But due to the double elimination format of the CWS, the Tigers will now be forced to win four straight games to reach the College World Series Finals.

First Auburn will need to beat Stanford in the losers bracket game on Sunday. Afterwards they’ll need to win three additional games; once over the loser of the Arkansas-Ole Miss tilt, and then twice in a row over the winner of the Arkansas-Ole Miss contest.

But if they can win their next four in a row, the Tigers will reach the College World Series Finals, which is a 2-out-of-3 series to determine the national champion starting on June 25th.

The other bracket features Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame on the winners side, with Texas A&M vs. Texas in the losers end. Those teams will start to play down on Sunday, with the loser of Texas A&M vs. Texas going home.