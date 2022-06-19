2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Kentucky G TyTy Washington

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Kentucky G TyTy Washington.

TyTy Washington Draft Profile

The guard battled through some injuries this season, which may have hindered his production. He also threw up an all-time stinker in Kentucky’s shocking overtime loss to Saint Peter’s, which will surely hurt him in some NBA circles. He finished the regular season with 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Strengths

Washington is a shifty player and can change gears well to throw off defenders. He’s an excellent midrange shooter, and should hit a better percentage of his triples as he continues to develop. He can also fit at either guard spot.

Weaknesses

Washington tends to disappear in big games, although his injuries did play a factor in those contests. He’s also not the most physical player, which really hurts him defensively against bigger guards. Washington will have to improve significantly on that end of the floor if he wants to be a prominent player on a contending team.

Player comparison: Reggie Jackson