2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Kansas G Ochai Agbaji

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Kansas G Ochai Agbaji.

Ochai Agbaji Draft Profile

Agbaji is coming off a NCAA championship with the Kansas Jayhawks. He returned for his senior season to win a title and try to improve his game, which he was able to do. At 6’4, 217 lbs., Agbaji has decent size. One knock he has against him is that he is 22. At this age, many teams will believe that he is closer to his peak which would put him at the back half of the NBA Lottery. Last season, he averaged 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Here’s how he projects at the next level.

Strengths

With his size, Agbaji projects as a good defender at the next level. Defense was his calling card during his collegiate career. He played 35 minutes per game, averaging close to one steal per game. On the offensive side of the ball, he shot 47% from the field and 40% from deep. If those numbers translate, he can be an elite three-and-D player, which the league covets so much these days.

Weaknesses

Agbaji’s numbers dipped slightly during conference play to 44% from the field and 38% from deep. During the tournament, he had a few down performances as well. Agbaji scored five points against Providence and 12 in the national championship against North Carolina. He’s a good player, but it could be concerning that he shies away in the big moments.

Player comparison: Buddy Hield