2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Arizona G Dalen Terry

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Arizona G Dalen Terry.

Dalen Terry Draft Profile

Terry spent the majority of his time at Arizona at point guard, but he could easily slide to the two-guard spot depending on which NBA team he ends up on. The Phoenix native spent two seasons with the Wildcats, averaging 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in his sophomore year through 37 games. He stands at 6’7, bringing some height to the backcourt as he averaged 27.8 minutes per game last year at Arizona.

Strengths

Terry is a great ball-handler and has the skills it takes to run point in an offense. Averaging 3.9 assists per game last season, he’s a solid passer and has the natural ability to find decisive passes on the offensive end. His size in the backcourt proves beneficial especially when it comes to perimeter defense, as he was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive team in his sophomore season. He runs hard and shows that he has plenty of value even when he’s off the ball on both ends of the court.

Weaknesses

His three-point game could use some work, though his sophomore season saw him shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc, which is an improvement over the 32.6% he shot in his freshman year. He shot 50.2% overall from the floor last season with the Wildcats.

Player comparison: Somewhere between Andre Iguodala and Will Barton