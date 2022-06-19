2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Arizona G Bennedict Mathurin

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Arizona G Bennedict Mathurin.

Bennedict Mathurin Draft Profile

Mathurin spent two years with the Wildcats before declaring for the draft. His sophomore season was a huge improvement from his freshman year, as he averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season. The 6’7, 195 lbs. guard is decorated, earning himself the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament MVP award as well as the 2021-22 Pac-12 Player of the Year, among plenty of other awards during his time with Arizona.

Strengths

His shooting off the dribble is strong, as he shot 36.9% from three-point land in his sophomore year. While it looks like a backward step compared to the 41.8% he shot in his freshman year, the Wildcats asked a lot more of him as a sophomore than to just focus on perimeter shooting. He makes for some exciting basketball, creating plenty of chances with quick passes to cutting players in the paint or open shooters on the wing. Despite showing defensive lapses from time to time, he’s an incredibly dynamic player and has shown plenty of brilliant play as a defender, both on and off the ball.

Weaknesses

Despite showing some excellent defensive work, there’s still plenty of room for improvement in that area as he strives to find some consistency on the defensive side of the ball. He also tends to play a little too aggressively when frustrated, resulting in some foul trouble situations. He’ll also need to work on his passing accuracy as he enters the NBA, as he can get a little sloppy and give up several turnovers by missing the mark on a passing window.

Player comparison: A cross between Jamal Crawford and Victor Oladipo