2022 NBA Draft scouting report for G-League Ignite G Dyson Daniels

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at G-League Ignite G Dyson Daniels.

Dyson Daniels Draft Profile

Daniels played for the Ignite last season after playing in Australia growing up. Depending on the draft site, the Aussie projects as the third or fourth best shooting guard in the draft. At 6’7, 195 pounds, Daniels has the size to play multiple positions. He averaged 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game with the Ignite last season.

Strengths

With his size and 6’10 wingspan, Daniels has the potential to guard four positions in the NBA. The league loves players that can switch on defense, and he should be able to do that at the next level. Daniels averaged about two steals to go along with 0.8 blocks per game. He will need to add some strength to be able to handle bigger players in the post. Another thing Daniels does well is make plays for others. He can start the break often and is an elite passer.

Weaknesses

Daniels struggles shooting the ball consistently. He shot 25% from deep on just about three attempts per game last season. Part of the problem is his awkward jump shot, which he should look to refine. If Daniels keeps things the same, he projects as a 33% three-point shooter in the league. He also isn’t overly explosive, which could be a problem on offense when going against defenders who are a lot quicker. He attempted a lot of difficult layups and may not be able to get those attempts against NBA players, so it’s imperative he improves on that jumper.

Player comparison: Kyle Anderson