2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Baylor F Jeremy Sochan

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Baylor F Jeremy Sochan.

Jeremy Sochan Draft Profile

Sochan was a surprise entry into the draft, but he was one of the better players on the defending national champions Baylor Bears last season. At 6’9, 230 lbs., Sochan has the profile of the playmaking wing that teams covet. In his only season at Baylor, he averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. At 19, his ceiling is high if he lands with the right team.

Strengths

Sochan is an elite defender, and case can be made that he is the best in the draft class. With a 7’0 wingspan, and lateral quickness, Sochan can guard any position and switch onto guards. He’s a willing passer and will fight and hustle to keep plays alive on the offensive end. Sochan isn’t an elite passer, but can set his teammates up for some easy shots.

Weaknesses

Sochan’s offensive game is nonexistent at times because he lacks a reliable jump shot. The forward shot 29% from three and only 58% from the free-throw line. Both of those numbers will need to improve at the next level. He also hasn’t developed the ability to post up either, which could become a problem. When smaller defenders are switched on to him, he will need to be able to take advantage by getting points in the paint.

Player comparison: Somewhere between Ben Simmons and Aaron Gordon