2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Alabama G Jaden Shackelford

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Alabama G Jaden Shackelford.

Jaden Shackelford Draft Profile

Shackelford spent three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide and averaged 15.2 PPG, 1.6 APG, and 4.6 RPG. The junior guard shot 40% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc in his college career. Shackelford shot 76.7% from the charity stripe and ranks fourth all-time in made threes at Alabama with 248. He enters the draft at 6’3, 200 lbs with a 6’4 wingspan.

Strengths

Shackelford’s shooting will be his most appealing skill as an NBA prospect. He shot a high volume from behind the arc and averaged 7.3 three-point attempts per game. Despite hitting just 35% of his three-point attempts scouts will likely be drawn to his ability as a streaky shooter. If Shackelford already has the confidence to attempt a shot from deep that’s an advantage as he transitions to the NBA.

Weaknesses

Shackelford will need to show improvement with his on-ball defense and ball-handling. Improving on the defensive end will help him grow into a potential two-way player and improving his ball-handling will help Shackelford create his own shots, as opposed to relying on others to open up opportunities. He would also benefit from increasing his percentage at the free-throw line, especially if defenses look to run him off the three-point line.

Player comparison: Seth Curry