2022 NBA Draft scouting report for St. John’s G Julian Champagnie

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at St. John’s G Julian Champagnie.

Julian Champagnie Draft Profile

Champagnie played three seasons at St. Johns and averaged 16.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 1.4 APG in his collegiate career. He shot 42.9% from the field, 34.8% from three, and 81.5% from the free-throw line. At 6’8 with a 6’7.75 wingspan he has good size and strength to go along with a solid shooting stroke.

Strengths

Champagnie’s size sets him up well for the NBA and his shooting percentages speak to his ability, in particular with his midrange game. Overall he has a nice scoring package that should allow him to attack defenses in different ways and keep them honest. The midrange is arguably a forgotten art in today's league, and if he can continuously improve then it could result in an immense benefit as he enters the NBA.

Weaknesses

His size (6’8 and 220 lbs) makes him a load to handle at the wing spot, but what he has in size he lacks in quickness and high-end athleticism. He can look to improve on the defensive side of the ball and as a finisher at the rim, given that his outside shooting helps set up his drives towards the basket.

Player comparison: Grant Williams