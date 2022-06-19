2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Mega Basket F Nikola Jovic

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Mega Basket F Nikola Jovic.

Nikola Jovic Draft Profile

Potentially the top international prospect in this year’s draft, the 6’10, 209 lbs. forward is an extremely versatile player who can excel on both ends of the court. He recently spent two seasons with Serbian side Mega Basket of the Adriatic Basketball Association. During his last season there, he averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists through 25 games. The 18-year-old also made his debut for the Serbian senior national team back in February, putting up 13 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Slovakia.

Strengths

His shot creation is exceptional, as he has the ability to create space and pull up for a shot from nearly any spot on the floor. He’s selective with his shots and it generally pays off, as he also has great vision and is adept at getting the ball to his open teammates who may have a better shot at the time. His off-ball play is smart as well and quickly getting into the paint is nearly second nature to him. His good hands top it all off as he can catch quick passes on a moment’s notice for an easy bucket on the inside.

Weaknesses

He’s not much of a shot blocker, and his defense can be a little sloppy at times. He has some work to do on his lateral movement, and he can get to be somewhat sluggish throughout stretches of games. He has the size but his play under the rim could also use improvement, otherwise he has the potential to get eaten alive by NBA centers as he finds his way in the league.

Player comparison: A mix of Danilo Gallinari and Dario Saric