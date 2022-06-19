2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Duke C Mark Williams

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Duke C Mark Williams.

Mark Williams Draft Profile

Williams played two years at Duke before declaring for the draft. He averaged 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks in his last season as a Blue Devil, boasting a stat line that would have almost any team salivating. He was awarded the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, as well as a selection to the ACC All-Defensive Team and the Third-team All-ACC in the same year.

Strengths

The 7’7 wingspan on Williams is a huge asset he’ll be bringing to the NBA, which helps tremendously in stuffing his rebound and block columns. He’s a proficient rebounder on both ends of the court, but defense is where he shines as he averaged 4.8 defensive boards per game last season at Duke. He’s a solid rim protector and has the ability to box out under the rim to make sure he has the best chance at grabbing the ball off the glass.

He’s also a decent scorer, hitting 72.1% of his shots from the field while making 72.7% of his free throws as well. He impressed in the NCAA tournament, averaging 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game through the five games he played before Duke was eliminated in the Final Four.

Weaknesses

His perimeter game is extremely lacking, both on offense and defense. His lack of quickness near the three-point line could cause some trouble when he’s utilized as a switch defender, so that’s something that any NBA team would like to see him improve on.

Player comparison: Robert Williams