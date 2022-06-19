Key transfers and new players in Mountain West for the 2022 season

The transfer portal has grown into a critical team-building mechanic for nearly every program in the nation, and that holds true for the Mountain West as well. Perhaps the biggest transfer decision in the conference came from a player who didn’t ultimately leave. Star quarterback Jake Haener put his name in the portal with the apparent intent of following Kalen DeBoer, his head coach at Fresno State, to Washington. Haener eventually opted to remain at Fresno, making his decision prior to the Bulldogs’ bowl game.

But even with Haener staying put, several key players transferred to Mountain West schools this offseason.

Chevan Cordeiro, QB, San Jose State

Moving from one Mountain West school to another, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro joined the mass exodus from Todd Graham’s Hawaii program late last year. The multiyear starter became the only player in Rainbow Warriors history to amass more than 6,000 passing yards and over 1,000 rushing yards. His dual-threat ability projects well in Brent Brennan’s offense at San Jose State.

Gurvan Hall Jr., DB, Utah State

With 43 career games and more than a full season of starting experience from his time at Miami, Gurvan Hall Jr. offers plug-and-play ability for a program flying high after winning 11 games during head coach Blake Anderson’s first season. Hall will most likely line up primarily at safety, but he can play closer to the line of scrimmage and make plays in the backfield as well. His presence should help solidify a secondary that returns three starters from last year.

Braxton Burmeister, QB, San Diego State

Though not a longtime starting quarterback for Virginia Tech, Braxton Burmeister comes off his best collegiate campaign, throwing 14 touchdowns and just four picks while narrowly missing 2,000 passing yards. The move to San Diego State marks a homecoming for Burmeister who hails from La Jolla, California. It also marks his second transfer as the signal-caller began his college career at Oregon where he backed up Justin Herbert.

Key Mountain West transfers projected to start Week 1

Harrison Bailey, QB, UNLV (Tennessee)

Brian Coggs, WR, Utah State (Maryland)

Darion Green-Warren, CB, Nevada (Michigan)

Justus Tavai, DL, San Diego State (Hawaii)