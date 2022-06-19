 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How much will the winner of the U.S. Open receive?

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the U.S. Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

By brittany.jarret
/ new
Matt Fitzpatrick watches his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

With 18 holes to play, Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for the lead at -4 in the 2022 U.S. Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The USGA chose to increase the prize money by 40% over 2021, so a total of $17.5 million will be on offer for the best golfers in the world on Sunday. This comes on the heels of the governing body also raising the U.S. Women’s Open to $10 million earlier this month, with Minjee Lee taking home the biggest prize in women’s golf history at $1.8 million.

But winning the U.S. Open comes with so much more than just the cash. The victor is exempt at the U.S. Open for 10 years, and for all three other majors for five years. Add to that an exemption on the PGA Tour until the end of the 2026-27 season, 100 Official World Golf Rankings points, 600 FedEx Cup points (which means you’ll automatically make the top 125 for the playoffs), a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January, and plenty of other perks and goodies.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the prize money for the 2022 U.S. Open:

2022 U.S. Open prize money

Place Money
Place Money
1 $3,150,000
2 $1,890,000
3 $1,206,040
4 $845,464
5 $704,190
6 $624,396
7 $562,916
8 $504,158
9 $456,282
10 $419,104
11 $382,472
12 $353,636
13 $329,517
14 $304,128
15 $282,365
16 $264,229
17 $249,721
18 $235,213
19 $220,704
20 $206,196
21 $193,683
22 $181,170
23 $169,019
24 $157,776
25 $147,983
26 $139,640
27 $133,293
28 $127,672
29 $122,231
30 $116,791
31 $111,349
32 $105,909
33 $100,468
34 $95,572
35 $91,582
36 $87,592
37 $83,784
38 $80,157
39 $76,530
40 $72,904
41 $69,276
42 $65,649
43 $62,021
44 $58,395
45 $54,768
46 $51,503
47 $48,238
48 $45,156
49 $43,343
50 $41,530
51 $40,440
52 $39,535
53 $38,808
54 $38,445
55 $38,083
56 $37,720
57 $37,358
58 $36,995
59 $36,632
60 $36,270

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the TOURNAMENT:

First place team:
Second place team:
Third place team:

More From DraftKings Nation