How much will the winner of the U.S. Open receive?

With 18 holes to play, Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for the lead at -4 in the 2022 U.S. Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The USGA chose to increase the prize money by 40% over 2021, so a total of $17.5 million will be on offer for the best golfers in the world on Sunday. This comes on the heels of the governing body also raising the U.S. Women’s Open to $10 million earlier this month, with Minjee Lee taking home the biggest prize in women’s golf history at $1.8 million.

But winning the U.S. Open comes with so much more than just the cash. The victor is exempt at the U.S. Open for 10 years, and for all three other majors for five years. Add to that an exemption on the PGA Tour until the end of the 2026-27 season, 100 Official World Golf Rankings points, 600 FedEx Cup points (which means you’ll automatically make the top 125 for the playoffs), a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January, and plenty of other perks and goodies.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the prize money for the 2022 U.S. Open:

2022 U.S. Open prize money Place Money Place Money 1 $3,150,000 2 $1,890,000 3 $1,206,040 4 $845,464 5 $704,190 6 $624,396 7 $562,916 8 $504,158 9 $456,282 10 $419,104 11 $382,472 12 $353,636 13 $329,517 14 $304,128 15 $282,365 16 $264,229 17 $249,721 18 $235,213 19 $220,704 20 $206,196 21 $193,683 22 $181,170 23 $169,019 24 $157,776 25 $147,983 26 $139,640 27 $133,293 28 $127,672 29 $122,231 30 $116,791 31 $111,349 32 $105,909 33 $100,468 34 $95,572 35 $91,582 36 $87,592 37 $83,784 38 $80,157 39 $76,530 40 $72,904 41 $69,276 42 $65,649 43 $62,021 44 $58,395 45 $54,768 46 $51,503 47 $48,238 48 $45,156 49 $43,343 50 $41,530 51 $40,440 52 $39,535 53 $38,808 54 $38,445 55 $38,083 56 $37,720 57 $37,358 58 $36,995 59 $36,632 60 $36,270

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the TOURNAMENT:

First place team:

Second place team:

Third place team: