How much will the winner of the U.S. Open receive?

With 18 holes to play, Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick are tied for the lead at -4 in the 2022 U.S. Open from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
The USGA chose to increase the prize money by 40% over 2021, so a total of $17.5 million will be on offer for the best golfers in the world on Sunday. This comes on the heels of the governing body also raising the U.S. Women’s Open to $10 million earlier this month, with Minjee Lee taking home the biggest prize in women’s golf history at $1.8 million.
But winning the U.S. Open comes with so much more than just the cash. The victor is exempt at the U.S. Open for 10 years, and for all three other majors for five years. Add to that an exemption on the PGA Tour until the end of the 2026-27 season, 100 Official World Golf Rankings points, 600 FedEx Cup points (which means you’ll automatically make the top 125 for the playoffs), a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January, and plenty of other perks and goodies.
Here’s the complete breakdown of the prize money for the 2022 U.S. Open:
2022 U.S. Open prize money
|Place
|Money
|1
|$3,150,000
|2
|$1,890,000
|3
|$1,206,040
|4
|$845,464
|5
|$704,190
|6
|$624,396
|7
|$562,916
|8
|$504,158
|9
|$456,282
|10
|$419,104
|11
|$382,472
|12
|$353,636
|13
|$329,517
|14
|$304,128
|15
|$282,365
|16
|$264,229
|17
|$249,721
|18
|$235,213
|19
|$220,704
|20
|$206,196
|21
|$193,683
|22
|$181,170
|23
|$169,019
|24
|$157,776
|25
|$147,983
|26
|$139,640
|27
|$133,293
|28
|$127,672
|29
|$122,231
|30
|$116,791
|31
|$111,349
|32
|$105,909
|33
|$100,468
|34
|$95,572
|35
|$91,582
|36
|$87,592
|37
|$83,784
|38
|$80,157
|39
|$76,530
|40
|$72,904
|41
|$69,276
|42
|$65,649
|43
|$62,021
|44
|$58,395
|45
|$54,768
|46
|$51,503
|47
|$48,238
|48
|$45,156
|49
|$43,343
|50
|$41,530
|51
|$40,440
|52
|$39,535
|53
|$38,808
|54
|$38,445
|55
|$38,083
|56
|$37,720
|57
|$37,358
|58
|$36,995
|59
|$36,632
|60
|$36,270
