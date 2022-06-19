What time is the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One returns to Montreal, Canada this weekend for the latest race. The Canadian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 70 laps at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada. The course is 4.3 km (2.7 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 305.27 km (189.7 mi). The record for the fastest lap belongs to Valtteri Bottas who clocked 1:13.078 on his 69th lap of the 2019 race when he was still with Mercedes. While a driver’s overall time may vary, Formula One races may not exceed two hours, according to the rules, unless the race is suspended for accidents and other issues. In that case, races may not exceed three hours.

This is the first Canadian Grand Prix since 2019. It’s been on hold since then because of the coronavirus pandemic. Needless to say, the racing landscape has changed a bit since then. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton won the last race in Montreal, with a time of 1:29:07.084, but this season, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is leading the field by a lap or two. Hamilton is in sixth. Red Bull’s other driver, Sergio Perez, is second in the driver standings, followed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Hamilton’s teammate George Russell in third and fourth, respectively.

Verstappen is the favorite to win this weekend at -115, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Perez (+285), Leclerc (+330), Carlos Sainz (+2000) and Russell (+3000).