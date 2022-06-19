F1 live stream: How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix via live online stream

Formula One racing returns to the Great White North this weekend. On hiatus for the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, Montreal will host the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 19.

The Canadian Grand Prix starts at 2 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Things have changed a little bit since the last race in Montreal in 2019. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton won that one, but after losing out to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the driver standings last season, he’s slipped to sixth place in the standings. Verstappen is on top this year, followed by his teammate, Sergio Perez.

In fact, Verstappen is the favorite to win with -115 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by Perez (+285), Leclerc (+330), Carlos Sainz (+2000) and Russell (+3000). Hamilton is at +3500.