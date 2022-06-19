 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 results: Who won the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday

The Canadian Grand Prix is another race within the 2022 F1 season. We break down who wins on Sunday along with their odds heading into the race.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
General view of the Senna turn from the stands during the Formula One free practice session at circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

F1 is live in Canada this afternoon at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix. Defending series champ Max Verstappen heads into the race with the pole position and looking to extend his points lead after winning last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. He has claimed five checkered flags in eight races this season.

Verstappen is the pre-race favorite, installed at -280 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Carlos Sainz follows at +390 and Fernando Alonso is +1200 while starting in the P2 position. It’s drop from there to Sergio Pérez, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc at +2500. Considering Leclerc was bumped to P19 due to penalty, he has a lot of work in front of him to make his way to the front.

The race gets underway at approximately 2 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. We’ll be providing updates throughout the race and will drop in the winner once the race wraps sometime around 4 p.m.

2022 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Fernando Alonso 14
3 Carlos Sainz 55
4 Lewis Hamilton 44
5 Kevin Magnussen 20
6 Mick Schumacher 47
7 Estaban Ocon 31
8 George Russell 63
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3
10 Zhou Guanyu 24
11 Valterri Bottas 77
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Sergio Pérez 11
14 Lando Norris 4
15 Pierre Gasly 10
16 Sebastian Vettel 5
17 Lance Stroll 18
18 Nicholas Latifi 6
19 Charles Leclerc 16
20 Yuki Tsunoda 22

