F1 results: Who won the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday

F1 is live in Canada this afternoon at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix. Defending series champ Max Verstappen heads into the race with the pole position and looking to extend his points lead after winning last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. He has claimed five checkered flags in eight races this season.

Verstappen is the pre-race favorite, installed at -280 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Carlos Sainz follows at +390 and Fernando Alonso is +1200 while starting in the P2 position. It’s drop from there to Sergio Pérez, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc at +2500. Considering Leclerc was bumped to P19 due to penalty, he has a lot of work in front of him to make his way to the front.

The race gets underway at approximately 2 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. We’ll be providing updates throughout the race and will drop in the winner once the race wraps sometime around 4 p.m.