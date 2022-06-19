Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, June 19

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Sunday, it should very well be an excited day for some baseball. One big matchup to watch out for is the Marlins against the Mets where we will see Sandy Alcantara face off against Chris Bassitt. This also means there are a ton of options to make the perfect lineup on the main DFS slate on DraftKings.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on June 19.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals, 1:35 p.m. EST

Rafael Devers ($5,600)

J.D. Martinez ($5,500)

Xander Bogaerts ($5,000)

Alex Verdugo ($3,500)

This team needs a bounce back after the big loss last night. The offense seemed a bit stale, but it should help adding Verdugo back into the lineup. Today they will face Andre Pallante who has been great this season, but mostly from the bullpen. In his two starts he’s pitched just 9.1 innings. Look for this Red Sox lineup to get hot today.

Brewers vs. Reds, 1:40 p.m. EST

Willy Adames ($5,300)

Christian Yelich ($4,700)

Rowdy Tellez ($3,500)

Hunter Renfroe ($3,500)

This Brewers lineup has shown they are capable of scoring 10+ runs numerous times this season. Today they will be facing off against Cincinnati Reds and Mike Minor, who is 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA. This game could get ugly early. Look for the Brewers lineup to stay hot and score a ton of runs in this one.

Braves vs. Cubs, 2:20 p.m. EST

Ronald Acuña ($5,400)

Dansby Swanson ($5,200)

Austin Riley ($5,200)

Marcell Ozuna ($3,400)

This Braves lineup has been phenomenal over the past few weeks and had a major role in their big win streak. Losing Ozzie Albies hurts, but this lineup is still capable of swinging the bat well. They are facing Kyle Hendricks today and he’s had some struggles this season as he’s 2-5 with a 4.95 ERA. After back-to-back losses to the Cubs, look for the Braves bats to come out hot today.