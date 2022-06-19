Best MLB bets to consider for Sunday, June 19

With a full 15-game slate scheduled for Sunday, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. Today, we will likely see a ton of high scoring games. As there is a full slate today, this means there are some exciting matchups and player prop bets to consider.

MLB picks for Sunday, June 19

Tampa Bay Rays ML (-150)

After losing the first game of the series, the Rays were able to pull off a close one on Saturday evening out the series 1-1. Jordan Lyles was scheduled to start for the Orioles today but he was scratched and they will now be going with Austin Voth who has a 9.41 ERA. Look for a big win from the Rays today.

Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+130)

After a rough start to the season, Nick Pivetta is 6-1 with a 2.06 ERA in his last seven starts. After losing badly last night, the Red Sox need a win in this one. They’re facing Andre Palate who has been great this season, but has served as a reliever for the majority of the season. I think the Red Sox lineup comes out hot today and they get a big win.

Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (-135)

Today, the Brewers will be facing off against Cincinnati Reds and Mike Minor who is 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA. This game could get ugly early and the Reds and Cincinnati’s bullpen has been bad all season. If the Brewers lineup can get to Minor early, they should score 10+ runs in this one.

Miami Marlins/New York Mets Under 6.5 (+105)

In this game, both pitchers are reliable and can give their team at least seven innings. Alcantara is the favorite for NL Cy Young and he’s been great this season as Alcantara is 6-2 with a 1.68 ERA. Chris Bassitt has been up and down, but is coming off his best start of the season by far where he went eight innings allowing just three hits.

