MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Sunday, June 19

There are 15 games on the docket for the Father’s Day MLB schedule today as we continue to work our way through the month of June. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Sandy Alcantara, MIA vs. NYM ($10,500) — Alcantara is the highest priced starting pitcher for this afternoon’s slate and has the highest fantasy value out of today’s options. The Marlins righty is averaging 23.6 fantasy points per game and that’s thanks in large part to Don Mattingly giving him leeway to go 7+ innings in each start. He has given up just three earned runs in his last five outings and has racked up 40 strikeouts in that same span. Alcantara is well worth the hefty price for today’s lineup.

Luis Severino, NYY vs. TOR ($10,300) — Severino has had a good month of June so far and has done his part towards the Yankees having the best record in baseball. In his last two starts, he has gone at least six innings and has punched out 10 batters in both of them. Those two outings were against the abysmal Tigers and Cubs, so he’ll experience a step up in competition when playing the Jays this afternoon. The investment will still be worth it for DFS users.

Top Hitters

Randy Arozarena, TB vs. BAL ($5,800) — Arozarena has been held in check during this series against the Orioles so far, going 1-8 at the plate with two strikeouts. He’s performed his best when playing the O’s this year, however, batting .394 with 13 hits in eight games to the tune of 10 fantasy points per contest. The numbers suggest that Randy won’t be held down for too long and he should be on your mind today.

Trea Turner, LAD vs. CLE ($5,700) — Turner went just 1-5 at the plate in last night’s 7-1 victory, but made it count as that one hit was a two-run bomb. He has produced double-digit fantasy points in his last three outings and continues to be a fantasy boon for DFS users. With Mookie Betts headed to 10-day IL, there’s a little bit more pressure for the rest of the Dodger lineup to step up and they’ll do just that starting today.

Value Pitcher

Dane Dunning, TEX vs. DET ($7,800) — Dunning has had two quality starts in his last three outings and will try to put another one on the board when facing the lowly Tigers this afternoon. Sandwiched around a bad performance against the Guardians are a seven-inning, seven-strikeout effort against the Mariners and a game against the Astros where he went six innings and allowed just two hits. Keep him on your mind when trying to find a value pitcher this afternoon.

Value Hitter

Jon Berti, MIA vs. NYM ($4,500) — Berti has been flying under the radar as a nice fantasy value option as of late. He has produced double-digit fantasy points in six of his last eight games, including yesterday’s performance where he went 2-4 with three stolen bases and a run. Keep your eye out for the third baseman this afternoon.