Best MLB player prop bets to consider for June 19

Fifteen games on are tap for Sunday’s MLB slate and that means there are plenty of player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook that can win you big money. We’ll go over a few of our favorites for today.

MLB player prop bets for Sunday, June 19

Manny Machado, Over 0.5 doubles (+215)

We’re going to start off with a fun prop today and predict at least one double for Machado in the Padres’ series finale against the Rockies. He has gotten three doubles in 19 career at bats against Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela and will do so again this afternoon

Marcell Ozuna, Over 1.5 total bases vs. Cubs (+120)

Ozuna has been held hitless at the plate so in this series but will have a favorable matchup when facing Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks this afternoon. He is batting .378 through 37 career at bats against the right, including 10 singles, three home runs, and a double. Expect him to get multiple bases this afternoon.

George Springer, Under 0.5 hits (+125)

Springer has been in a five-game hitting slump and history suggests that it will not be his day today. He has struggled mightily against Yankees starter Luis Severino, compiling just two hits in 26 career at bats against him. Take the under and expect another hitless day for the Blue Jays slugger.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.