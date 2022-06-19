Perks of winning The U.S. Open: What the champion receives

Congratulations, you’re the winner of the 2022 U.S. Open from The Country Club at Brookline! And while the actual trophy you get is kind of lame, you can certainly buy a nicer one if you choose with the $3.15 million you’ll see via Direct Deposit in just a few days. Also there’s a gold medal you get to keep, while the trophy you have to give back in a year in exchange for a smaller replica.

But winning the U.S. Open comes with so much more than just the cash and hardware. The perks of winning a major in golf allow a player to set their schedule multiple years in advance. Want to take some time off or tinker with your swing? Take as much time as you need, the Tour will be waiting for you when you return.

Want to book that AirBnb for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2025 or the PGA Championship at Aronimink in 2026? Feel free, as you know you’ll be in the field for both.

Plus your sponsors, equipment manufacturers, and plenty of others will be much more interested in your services as a spokesperson, pitchman, and billboard. The off-the-course perks are worth well north of seven figures as well. It’s a pretty sweet deal.

Below are all the hard perks of winning the 2022 U.S. Open beyond the prize money.

Perks of winning the U.S. Open Tournament