Pick on the Total of Twins-Diamondbacks for Sunday

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been stuck in neutral on offense at home those season, averaging just under 3.8 runs per game in Arizona this season and will look to heat up on offense on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota Twins (-120, 9.5) vs Arizona Diamondbacks

The Twins send Chris Archer to the mound, who has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 12 starts this season, though length is an issue, having not gone past five innings this season.

With Archer not going deep in games, Sunday should feature a lot Twins bullpen arms, which is 14th among MLB relievers in ERA at 3.77 and have a pair of players in Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran who both have an ERA below 2.60 and are averaging more than an inning per relief appearance.

The Diamondbacks counter with Merrill Kelly, who has been significantly better at home than on the road for his career, posting a 3.50 ERA with 4.04 strikeouts to walk rate compared to a 4.92 ERA with a 2.08 strikeout to walk rate on the road.

Arizona is averaging nearly 1.5 home runs per game on the road, but just 0.85 home runs at home and entered the weekend having played just 10 of their 34 home games over the total, the largest home under rate in the MLB.

Entering Saturday night, the Twins had scored three runs or fewer in four of their last five games and will be involved in another low scoring tilt on Sunday.

The Play: Twins vs Diamondbacks Under 9.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.