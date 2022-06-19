Texas pulls in verbal commit from Will Randle, teammate of Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns pulled in what could be a critical piece to its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday when receiving a verbal commitment from tight end Will Randle out of Isidore Newman in New Orleans.

On the surface, a three-star tight end going to UT isn’t earth-shattering news until you make the clear connection that Randle is a teammate of No. 1 ranked quarterback Arch Manning. This comes on the heels of both prospects taking an official visit to the campus in Austin this weekend.

BREAKING: Class of 2023 TE Will Randle has announced his Commitment to Texas!



He is high school teammates with Five-Star QB Arch Manning #HookEm

The intrigue over Arch’s recruitment has persisted since he was a freshman at the famed Louisiana prep powerhouse and is only intensifying as he enters his senior season. The newest prodigy of the Manning dynasty has been linked to Texas, Alabama, and Georgia, all of whom he’s visited in the past two weeks. With his 6’3, 220 pound tight end from high school now on board, one has to think that the Longhorns may be on top of the leaderboard for the prized recruit.

It remains to be seen if UT head coach Steve Sarkisian and staff can close the deal on a commit that would certainly buy them plenty of time in Austin. The boosters are always circling the waters at Texas, and landing the top QB in the country with name recognition like the Manning family would certainly back them off for a bit.